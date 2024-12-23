Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.
