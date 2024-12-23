Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,583 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Tellurian by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

