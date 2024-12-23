The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $59,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,758,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

