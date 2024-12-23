The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AZEK by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AZEK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

