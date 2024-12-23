The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Acquires 1,200 Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie acquired 1,200 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,272 ($12,911.01).

Hamish Baillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Hamish Baillie purchased 3,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £27,930 ($35,105.58).

Shares of LON:BIOG opened at GBX 868 ($10.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of £278.89 million, a PE ratio of 419.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 970.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 995.32. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 840.94 ($10.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,068.36 ($13.43).

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

