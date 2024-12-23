The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,883. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

