The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,883. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
