The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 9412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $649.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.