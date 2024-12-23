Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

