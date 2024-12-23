Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Track Group Trading Down 11.4 %

OTCMKTS TRCK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.18. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Track Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

