Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.
Track Group Trading Down 11.4 %
OTCMKTS TRCK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.18. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Track Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Track Group Company Profile
