Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Jon Springer Sells 25,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %

UVE opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $583.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on UVE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2,142.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.