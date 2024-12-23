Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $446,732.16 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $27.44. 995,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4,185,900.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

