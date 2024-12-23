Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 20.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 19,739,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 53,103,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £699,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

