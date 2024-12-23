Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVTL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.58). As a group, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

