Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $48,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.