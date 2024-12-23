Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.