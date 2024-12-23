Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $333,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 641.8% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 52,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $616,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.