Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 161516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

View Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.