WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 664,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,321% from the previous session’s volume of 27,443 shares.The stock last traded at $62.63 and had previously closed at $62.81.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $842.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 205,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

