Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.99. Xerox shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 2,577,006 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 282.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 353,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.