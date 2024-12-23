Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
