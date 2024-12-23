Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 26,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 650,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

