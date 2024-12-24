Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $47.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

