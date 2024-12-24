Algorand Tops One Day Volume of $403.69 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $403.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00041838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,334,763,764 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

