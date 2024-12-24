Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVAL stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

