Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 1720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.90.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

