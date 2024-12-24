Amandine Ferré Acquires 25,000 Shares of window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (LON:CAN) Stock

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Ferré acquired 25,000 shares of window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21).

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont Stock Performance

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont stock traded up GBX 191.30 ($2.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 191.30 ($2.40). 2,264,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,430. window.finNeoPageStart = Date.no has a 12 month low of GBX 186.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.90 ($3.76).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.