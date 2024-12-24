Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 55281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.70).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £173.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.90.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.