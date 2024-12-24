Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 55281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.70).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £173.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.90.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.