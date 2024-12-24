American Battery Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,707 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,760% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.
Shares of ABAT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,990,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.16. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
