Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jabil (JBL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jabil (NYSE: JBL):

12/20/2024 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Jabil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – Jabil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

12/18/2024 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.77. 537,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,081. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 49.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jabil by 302.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

