Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $24.71

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after buying an additional 1,547,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.