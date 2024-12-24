ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.13. 758,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,095. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

