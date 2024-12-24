Autonolas (OLAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.59 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $120.59 million and $1.03 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonolas has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Autonolas

Autonolas’ genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 542,187,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,317,377 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Autonolas Token Trading

Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 542,187,379.38541022 with 73,317,372.10100409 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

