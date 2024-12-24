Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.74 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $545.90 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.26 or 0.03546659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00041680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00014711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,930,294,659 coins and its circulating supply is 6,912,274,659 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.