Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Biglari Stock Performance
NYSE:BH traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Biglari has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $602.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari
In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,915,459.20. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966 over the last three months. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.