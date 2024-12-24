Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE:BH traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Biglari has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $602.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,915,459.20. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966 over the last three months. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

