Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $265.85, with a volume of 6019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biglari

Biglari Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,830.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,993 shares in the company, valued at $484,424,231.07. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966 in the last 90 days. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.