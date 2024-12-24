BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.74 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.74 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $97,983.10 or 0.99901060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00007105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00048477 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,134,512,011 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03994694 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

