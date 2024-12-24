Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $10.95

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

