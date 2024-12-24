Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $10.95

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon
Institutional Trading of Haleon
Haleon Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28.
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.