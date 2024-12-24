Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $220.43 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $220.43 million and approximately $47.10 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cetus Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,835.52 or 0.99617916 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,745.78 or 0.98461023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,023,558 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,994,645.2051492 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.35541167 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $48,676,245.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cetus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cetus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.