CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $90.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CF Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 26,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

