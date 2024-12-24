Chainbing (CBG) One Day Volume Hits $27,191.33

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

