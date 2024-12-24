Comparing SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 2.68% 15.23% 4.88% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Primoris Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Primoris Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $6.14 billion 0.70 $126.14 million $3.02 26.63 SKK $9.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Primoris Services and SKK”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Primoris Services and SKK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 1 3 1 3.00 SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primoris Services presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Primoris Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than SKK.

Summary

Primoris Services beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. It also offers pipeline construction and maintenance, and storage services; pipeline facility, and integrity services. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.