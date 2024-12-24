Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.34.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

