Critical Review: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) & SKK (NASDAQ:SKK)

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SKK and MYR Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SKK alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKK $9.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MYR Group $3.54 billion 0.69 $90.99 million $2.29 66.51

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00 MYR Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SKK and MYR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

MYR Group has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given MYR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than SKK.

Profitability

This table compares SKK and MYR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKK N/A N/A N/A MYR Group 1.08% 6.05% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYR Group beats SKK on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SKK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.