DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 131,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

