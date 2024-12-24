dYdX Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $339.14 million and approximately $53.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 360,891,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,996,206 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is a decentralised trading platform at the forefront of DeFi, renowned for introducing decentralised margin trading and derivatives, as well as pioneering flash loans and DEX aggregation in 2018. Built on a custom Layer-1 blockchain using the Cosmos SDK, dYdX delivers a professional-grade, fully decentralised trading experience featuring high leverage, deep liquidity, and low fees. Governed by the DYDX token, the platform is dedicated to creating a transparent, community-driven financial system. In November 2024, dYdX Unlimited launched, introducing instant market listings, the MegaVault liquidity engine, upgraded trading rewards, and lifetime affiliate commissions, setting new standards in decentralised trading.”

