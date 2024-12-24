Dynex Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 98,885,723 coins and its circulating supply is 98,885,595 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 98,873,846.00510913. The last known price of Dynex is 0.22760604 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $962,787.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

