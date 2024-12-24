EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 126337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.0 %

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

