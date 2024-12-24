EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 126337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.0 %
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.