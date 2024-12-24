Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.06 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

