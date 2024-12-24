Ethernity Chain Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00002868 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.43 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

