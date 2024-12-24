Financial Survey: California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) versus GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and California Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $716.84 million 0.64 $111.07 million $1.97 4.55 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations for GeoPark and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.97% 57.93% 10.60% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

GeoPark beats California Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

